Woman taluka panchayat member attacked over affair, hair chopped off; one arrested in Gujarat

<p>Tapi: A woman taluka panchayat member was thrashed and her hair chopped off by a group of people over an alleged affair in Gujarat’s Tapi district following which police arrested one person, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Urmila Gamit of Songadh taluka panchayat was attacked by a woman and three men and beaten with a hockey stick on Saturday evening. The assaulters also cut her hair, said the official from Songadh police station.</p>.Woman sexually assaulted on moving Mumbai local train; man held 8 hours after the crime.<p>The woman was targeted in a public place when she was going home on a two-wheeler with her daughter, the police official said. One of the attackers, identified as Sobhna Gamit, accused Urmila of having illicit relations with her husband.</p>.<p>The men who accompanied Sobhna, including her son, hit Urmila with a hockey stick, causing a fracture in her left arm and injuries in her waist and head, the police said. They also snatched her gold pendant and fled, the police said.</p>.<p>Urmila was taken to a local hospital. On her complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested one accused, the official added. </p>