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Yoga guru & his followers arrested with over Rs 2 cr counterfeit money made using AI

The accused allegedly planned to circulate them "in order to provide financial assistance to the "ashram" named “Shri Satyam Yoga Foundation”.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimecounterfeit currency

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