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Gulf on Fire: How the Iran war has exposed India's energy Achilles' Heel

Chemicals and paints which use derivatives of crude as major inputs could be in for a surprise in terms of margins and capacity utilisation.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranGulfSpecialsMiddle EastDH Spotlight

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