<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday said that "Gunda Raj" is unacceptable as it took a serious view of alleged physical assault inside a courtroom at a Delhi's district court on February 7.</p> <p>A lawyer mentioned his plea before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria for urgent hearing.</p> <p>"I was appearing before the Tis Hazari court in a court of ADJ (Additional District Judge) Harjit Singh Pal on behalf of the accused. The complainant's advocate, with many goons, attacked me. They hit me, and the judge was sitting right there. All members of the court were there," the lawyer said.</p><p>The bench asked the lawyer if he brought the matter to the notice of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice.</p> <p>The court suggested the lawyer to write a letter to the Chief Justice and to mark it to him as well. </p> <p>"Let the High Court Chief Justice take cognisance. Action will be on the administrative side. This kind of 'Gunda Raj' is not acceptable to us. This means the failure of the rule of law. Do this and tell me," the CJI said.</p>