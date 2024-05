Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others have been acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, in the 2002 murder case of his ex-manager Ranjit Singh.

Ram Rahim was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula for Ranjit's murder who was a follower of Ram Rahim.

Ranjit was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

More to follow...