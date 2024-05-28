Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in ex-manager's murder case

In 2021, a special CBI court sentenced Ram Rahim and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the Dera.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:29 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the murder case of his former manager Ranjit Singh.

The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief, who is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana.

"The high court has acquitted him in the Ranjit Singh murder case," Dera chief's lawyer Jitender Khurana said.

In 2021, a special CBI court sentenced Ram Rahim and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the Dera.

Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead on July 10, 2002, at Khanpur Kolian village in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

After his conviction by the CBI court in Panchkula, the sect chief appealed to the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 06:29 IST
India NewsMurder casePunjab and Haryana High CourtGurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT