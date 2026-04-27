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Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against Gurugram demolition drive, asks petitioners to approach HC

The bench requested the high court's chief justice to entertain the mentioning either at 1 PM or immediately after lunch at 1.45 pm.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtgurugramPunjab and Haryana High CourtDemolition Drive

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