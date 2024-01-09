Gwalior fraudster claims Nigerians run 'classes' on cybercrime in Delhi, MP

A recent cyber fraud incident has garnered attention, revealing that some Nigerians conducted "classes" to teach a few Indians on how carry out cyber frauds.
As reported by The Times of India, a 22-year-old man named Vikas Raje has been arrested. He has revealed to the police that some Nigerians conduct these "classes" to teach Indian youths about committing cyber frauds. He mentioned that the training took place at a hotel in Delhi.
According to the police, Raje was arrested after they discovered that he entrapped a woman working in Kolkata.
He also said that the Nigerians in question have set up "modules" in Madhya Pradesh and Bengal for the same.
According to the police, he targeted the woman in Kolkata on October 11. She received an SMS that day, which read that her bank account would be deactivated, and warned her CIBIL score would be negatively impacted if she did not follow the instructions; following which she was forced to click on the phishing link that she had received.
After doing what was instructed, the woman lost Rs 1.54 lakh from her account after sharing the OTP, providing quick access to her private details and accounts.
However, after the incident, Raje was arrested on January 8 from his residence in Gwalior's Sainik Colony.
A police officer told the publication, "Preliminary interrogation has revealed that this person used to work in a hotel in Delhi in 2021-22 when he came in contact with a Nigerian national. With no earning during the initial months of Covid, the accused learnt the tricks of cheating from the foreigner."
The police tracked him through his mobile, used for internet transactions, recovered from him by the police team, along with four SIM cards, five ATM cards, and some documents.