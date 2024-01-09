Gwalior fraudster claims Nigerians run 'classes' on cybercrime in Delhi, MP

A recent cyber fraud incident has garnered attention, revealing that some Nigerians conducted "classes" to teach a few Indians on how carry out cyber frauds.

As reported by The Times of India, a 22-year-old man named Vikas Raje has been arrested. He has revealed to the police that some Nigerians conduct these "classes" to teach Indian youths about committing cyber frauds. He mentioned that the training took place at a hotel in Delhi.

According to the police, Raje was arrested after they discovered that he entrapped a woman working in Kolkata.

He also said that the Nigerians in question have set up "modules" in Madhya Pradesh and Bengal for the same.