Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gyanesh Kumar ducks questions on opposition move to remove him as CEC

At a press conference held to announce Assembly election schedules in four states and a Union Territory, Kumar did not answer questions on the opposition notice.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us