Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Sandhu formally appointed as new Election Commissioners

Ex-bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were appointed as Election Commissioners on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said in a notification.
Earlier in the day, their names had been recommended by the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At the selection committee meeting, the government brought a short list of six names and proposed the names of Sandhu, a former IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre and Kumar of Kerala cadre, for the two vacancies in the Election Commission.
