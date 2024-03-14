JOIN US
Homeindia

Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Sandhu formally appointed as new Election Commissioners

Earlier in the day, their names had been recommended by the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 14:15 IST

Ex-bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were appointed as Election Commissioners on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said in a notification.

At the selection committee meeting, the government brought a short list of six names and proposed the names of Sandhu, a former IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre and Kumar of Kerala cadre, for the two vacancies in the Election Commission.

(Published 14 March 2024, 14:15 IST)
