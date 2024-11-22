Gyanvapi mosque: Supreme Court notice to Muslim side on plea for ASI survey of area where 'Shivling' was found

The bench said all the issues including ASI survey of sealed area and maintainability of the suits, which Muslim Side claims to be barred under Places of Worship Act, 1991, could be heard by the court on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

The bench fixed the matter for consideration next month.

The Hindu side claimed Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, was first destroyed by the army of Qutb-ud-din Aibak, in 1194 CE. In 1669 CE, Aurangzeb again destroyed the temple and built the Gyanvapi Mosque in its place. The remains of the erstwhile Temple can be seen in the foundation, the columns and at the rear part of the mosque, they claimed.

The Hindu side contended when the Muslim side is describing the 'Shivling' as a fountain, a survey was required to be carried out for proper adjudication of the controversy.