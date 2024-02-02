Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court ruled in 'haste', will pursue matter up to Supreme Court: AIMPLB

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday said the Varanasi district court’s decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of Gyanvapi mosque was taken in ‘haste’ and it will now take up the matter right up to the Supreme Court.

Several prominent Muslim leaders also sent out a statement condemning the opening of the cellar and said they will approach the President and the Chief Justice of India.

The AIMPLB said that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 should be implemented in letter and spirit to prevent disputes arising in the country.

“The court ruled on it in haste and the other (Muslim) side was not even given a chance to put forward its arguments in detail. This has hurt the confidence of minorities in the judiciary,” AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said at a press conference in Delhi on Friday.

“In the Babri Masjid decision, it was accepted that the temple was not brought down to build a mosque but the decision was made in the favour of the other side on the basis of aastha (faith). Courts should rule on the basis of facts and not aastha,” he said.