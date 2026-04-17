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Had a very good conversation with friend Modi, says Trump

They engaged in peace talks with Washington, insisting that Tehran give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons and uranium enrichment.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 00:55 IST
Narendra ModiDonald Trump

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