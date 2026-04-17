Had a very good conversation with friend Modi, says Trump

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had a "very good conversation" with his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>He was referring to the talks the two leaders had on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation," Trump told reporters here as he headed to Las Vegas to address a roundtable on tax cuts.</p>.<p>Trump had called Modi on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship and share perspectives on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched a war on Iran.</p>.<p>The US and Iran declared a two-week ceasefire on April 7. They engaged in peace talks with Washington, insisting that Tehran give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons and uranium enrichment.</p>.'Modi and I are two people that get things done': Trump's praise for PM amid West Asia war.<p>The war with Iran has sent gas prices soaring as Tehran blocked the sea lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow gateway for a fifth of global oil supplies.</p>.<p>During the Trump-Modi phone call on Tuesday, the two leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.</p>.<p>According to the US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor, the 40-minute conversation ended with Trump telling Modi, "we all love you".</p>.<p>Tuesday's phone call was the second between the two leaders since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28. </p>