'Had complete access to Physics question papers': CBI arrests Pune teacher in NEET-UG paper leak

<p>New Delhi: A Pune-based teacher who was engaged by the National Testing Agency in connection with preparing Physics paper for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a>-UG 2026 exam was arrested by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a> for her alleged role in leaking questions to students, investigators said on Friday.</p><p>Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, presently working in Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was taken into custody after her interrogation, the CBI said adding she was involved in the NEET UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. </p>.Biology lecturer, part of NTA's paper-setting committee for NEET-UG, arrested.<p>"She had complete access to the Physics question papers. During April 2026, she had shared some of the questions of the NEET UG 2026 Examination pertaining to Physics subject with co-accused Manisha Mandhare (already arrested on 16-05-2026). The questions she shared have tallied with the physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Examination Paper sets," the CBI said in a statement.</p><p>With this, the agency has arrested 11 persons from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar. Earlier, the CBI had arrested PV Kulkarni, who was allegedly involved in setting Chemistry paper, and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who had alleged access to Zoology and Botany papers. The teachers who were arrested in connection with the case are based in Pune.</p>.CBI arrests NEET-UG leak 'kingpin': Chemistry professor part of panel that set the paper .<p>The CBI had claimed that Kulkarni along with one Manisha Waghmare had conducted special coaching classes for students at his residence in Pune. He had “dictated questions along with options and correct answers and the questions so dictated were handwritten by students in their notebooks and have exactly tallied with the actual question paper”.</p><p>They also alleged Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was the “actual source” of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers.</p>