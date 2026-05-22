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'Had complete access to Physics question papers': CBI arrests Pune teacher in NEET-UG paper leak

With this, the agency has arrested 11 persons from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEETPunequestion paper leakphysicsUG

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