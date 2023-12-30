JOIN US
Had fruitful deliberations on wide range of policy-related issues: PM on chief secretaries' meet

Modi chaired the last two days of the three-day conference. 'Ease of living' was the main focus during the deliberations of key bureaucrats from across the country.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 19:27 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries had fruitful deliberations on a wide range of issues as they discussed the means of ensuring better service delivery and ensuring good governance for all citizens.

Modi chaired the last two days of the three-day conference. 'Ease of living' was the main focus during the deliberations of key bureaucrats from across the country.

The prime minister said in a post on X, "Over the last two days, attended the Conference of Chief Secretaries. We had fruitful deliberations on a wide range of policy-related issues and also discussed on means of ensuring better service delivery as well as ensuring good governance for all citizens."

(Published 29 December 2023, 19:27 IST)
