<p>Amid the United States-Israel strike in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> and the subsequent retaliation, the Adani Group, which runs the Port of Haifa in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>, said on Sunday that the port was operational and all employees and assets are safe.</p><p>Haifa is the largest of Israel's three international seaports; the others are the Port of Ashdod and the Port of Eilat. </p><p>“Haifa Port Company confirms that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition,” <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-ports-and-special-economic-zone-limited-apsez">Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ)</a> said in a statement.</p>.Adani confirms Israel-based Haifa Port fully secure, operational.<p>“The port continues to monitor the situation and is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, operating as per their instructions. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel’s supply chain and international trade,” the statement added.</p>