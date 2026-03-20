Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Hailstorms, untimely rain damage rabi crops; Centre orders immediate survey

The adverse weather had hit several states at a time when rabi crops were ripe and ready for harvest.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 12:23 IST
India Newsweatherwheatrabi cropsHailstormsHeavy rainfallincessant rainfalluntimely rainfall

Follow us on :

Follow Us