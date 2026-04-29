Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Haj pilgrims to pay Rs 10,000 more due to increase in ATF prices

For pilgrims taking Haj flights from Bengaluru, the airfare was Rs 1.65 lakh and now they will have to pay another Rs 10,000.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewspilgrimsairfareHajjaviation turbine fuel

Follow us on :

Follow Us