Haj pilgrims to pay Rs 10,000 more due to increase in ATF prices

<p>New Delhi: Pilgrims going for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hajj">Haj</a> from India will have to shell out an extra Rs 10,000, as the Haj Committee of India has acceded to the request of airlines to revise the base airfare following increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atf">ATF</a>) prices following the West Asia crisis.</p><p>The Haj Committee on Tuesday issued a circular asking registered pilgrims to deposit the extra amount towards “differential airfare” by May 15.</p><p>According to the circular, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved a “one-time revision” in airfare for Haj 2026 air charter operations in view of the extraordinary circumstances arising out of the ongoing crisis in West Asia.</p><p>The circular said that the decision has been taken in view of the “pressing requests” from airlines for revision of base fare by more than $400 on account of the sharp increase in jet fuel prices.</p><p>“The revised airfare entails an additional amount of $100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims,” it said, adding the decision was taken after due examination of facts and consultations with stakeholders.</p>.Haj tour operators failed to comply with timelines set by Saudi authorities: Govt on 'quota cut'.<p>“Accordingly, all pilgrims of Haj 2026 are required to deposit 10,000.00 towards differential airfare by May 15, 2026,” it said.</p><p>The airfare was earlier fixed between Rs 89,900 to Rs 1.65 lakh depending on the embarkation point. For pilgrims taking Haj flights from Bengaluru, the airfare was Rs 1.65 lakh and now they will have to pay another Rs 10,000.</p><p>It said the money could be deposited through the e-payment facility available on the Haj Committee’s website or Haj Suvidha App using credit card, debit card or net banking.</p><p>One can also pay using the specified pay-in-slip in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) or Union Bank of India in the account of Haj Committee of India using bank reference number available on the website against each cover number.</p><p>The unique bank reference number provided to each cover must be mentioned in the deposit receipt, it added.</p>