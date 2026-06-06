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'Half knowledge dangerous, NFHS-6 reflects healthcare transformation': Nadda hits back at Mallikarjun Kharge

The minister said the gains reflect better access to healthcare services for women across the country.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsMallikarjun KhargeJ P NaddaHealthcareNational Family Health Survey

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