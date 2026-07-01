'Halt rollout, explain safeguards in 3 days': Centre issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp username feature

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday issued a formal notice to Meta, directing WhatsApp not to roll out its much-anticipated<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-asks-meta-to-halt-whatsapp-username-feature-in-india-seeks-reply-in-3-days-4058874"> username feature until consultations</a> are completed and concerns regarding potential misuse are addressed.</p><p>The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation of the feature, including its safeguards and rollout plans, within three days, sources in the government told DH.</p>.Risk of impersonation over WhatsApp's username feature, Centre to look into it.<p>The notice was issued after concerns that the feature could facilitate impersonation, fraud, and online scams in India.</p><p>WhatsApp plans to let users create usernames, enabling them to chat without revealing their phone numbers. The company says the feature, expected later this year, is designed to enhance user privacy, especially in group chats and interactions with new contacts. Users have already been allowed to reserve usernames.</p><p>However, the government has taken a cautious stance on a new feature of the messaging platform. Officials warned that the feature could allow malicious actors to create usernames mimicking government agencies, public figures, or well-known brands, thereby increasing risks of fraud and deception.</p>.WhatsApp testing private 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI.<p>The government is expected to examine the legal framework and assess whether existing laws allow it to restrict the rollout if it is deemed a threat to public safety or national security, sources said.</p><p>The government, as the statutory authority, first has to satisfy itself that the feature does not pose risks, sources said, adding that if Meta’s response is found unsatisfactory, the government could take steps to prevent the feature’s launch in India.</p><p>“They cannot go ahead unless they can assure and convince,” an official said.</p><p>Cybersecurity experts and industry leaders have already expressed their concern over the new feature. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted on X (formerly Twitter) that similar-sounding usernames could become a vector for impersonation and scams.</p><p>Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of KnotDating, also questioned how the platform would balance privacy with accountability.Technology experts have pointed out that without robust verification and anti-abuse mechanisms, the feature could make it easier for fraudsters to impersonate trusted entities.</p><p> WhatsApp did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p>