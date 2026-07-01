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'Halt rollout, explain safeguards in 3 days': Centre issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp username feature

'They cannot go ahead unless they can assure and convince,' an official said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsTechnologyWhatsAppMeta

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