'Halwa' politics takes centre stage in India's 'Political Olympics'

The 'Halwa' politics

Continuing with his demand for caste census, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi used the 'halwa' ceremony traditionally held before the budget presentation to question the degree of involvement of marginalised community members in the budget process.

Displaying the photo of the 'halwa' ceremony, Gandhi said there was no Dalit, Adavasi or persons from Other Backward Classes in the photo. He said that there were only two people from backward communities who were involved in the process, but they were not allowed to feature in the image.

Attacking the Union budget, the LoP compared it to the "Chakravyuh of the Mahabharat war where Abhimnayu was trapped and killed". He said the Budget had nothing for farmers, youths, middle class, and Agniveers, following which he promised that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will "break govt’s Chakravyuh” and pass the legal guarantee of MSP and caste census bills in the Lok Sabha.

In his speech, Gandhi repeatedly referred to Mahabharat’s Chakravyuh, saying that it has been laid to entrap different sections of the population.

Rahul Gandhi’s metaphors did not go down well with the treasury benches, and pandemonium followed. Parliament has been engulfed in chaos over the contentious issue of a caste census for long, and Rahul Gandh’s speech led to a significant clash between the ruling party and the Opposition.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit back at Gandhi over his speech, making certain comments regarding the LoP's caste which were then expunged from the Lok Sabha records. His comment led to an uproar among Opposition MPs, demanding an apology. Even Akhilesh Yadav questioned Thakur for his statement and described it as inappropriate. "How can you ask anybody's caste," he asked.

The caste census issue was also raised in the Rajya Sabha by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who questioned as to how many OBCs were there in the Congress Working Committee. “How many SCs, STs and OBCs were there in the National Advisory Committee of Congress?” Nadda asked.