Hamas steals crypto worth Rs 4 cr from Delhi businessman

Hamas is reportedly targeting cryptocurrency wallets in pro-Israel nations to raise funds, and a businessman in Delhi has already become a victim of cyber terrorism wing of Hamas.
The first instance of Hamas' activity in India came to the light after cryptocurrency worth Rs 4 crore stolen from the wallet of a west Delhi businessman ended up in the wallet of the cyber terrorism wing of Hamas, the Times of India reported.
It all started in 2021 when the Delhi Police was probing a case of crypto theft and was struggling to dig out the end users of the suspected wallet IDs.
Meanwhile, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad gave some inputs to the Indian counterparts about some suspect wallets used by terror outfits for funding. The security agencies in India then found out that many of the suspected wallets that received the stolen cryptocurrencies from Delhi were operated by the cyber terrorism wing of Hamas called al Qassam brigades.
"Yes, our investigation had led us to several wallets linked to the al Qassam brigades," former DCP (Special Cell) KPS Malhotra who had investigated the case told TOI.
The publication, quoting cops, further said that the case was first reported at Paschim Vihar police station, but it was later handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi Police after court orders. "The cryptocurrencies were routed through various private wallets and finally landed in these suspected wallets," a police officer told the publication.
The probe further revealed that one of the seized wallets belonged to Naseer Ibrahim Abdulla in Gaza, Ahmed Marzooq in Giza and Ahmed QH Safi, who are operatives of Hamas.