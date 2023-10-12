Hamas steals crypto worth Rs 4 cr from Delhi businessman

Hamas is reportedly targeting cryptocurrency wallets in pro-Israel nations to raise funds, and a businessman in Delhi has already become a victim of cyber terrorism wing of Hamas.

The first instance of Hamas' activity in India came to the light after cryptocurrency worth Rs 4 crore stolen from the wallet of a west Delhi businessman ended up in the wallet of the cyber terrorism wing of Hamas, the Times of India reported.

It all started in 2021 when the Delhi Police was probing a case of crypto theft and was struggling to dig out the end users of the suspected wallet IDs.