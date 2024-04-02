Hand over of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka by Indira-led Congress in 1974: Timeline of events

The flashpoint came after details of how the then Indian government, under the Indira Gandhi-led Congress, ceded the tiny island to Sri Lanka in 1974 resurfaced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress after Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai's RTI revealed that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led Congress regime in 1974 had agreed to hand over the close to 300 acres Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

Katchatheevu was jointly administered by the India and Sri Lanka government.

Let us take a look at the timeline of events involving Katchatheevu: