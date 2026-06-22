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Hands of those showing Constitution were trembling when Naxal violence was at peak: PM Modi

He said the previous Congress governments had labelled Naxal-affected areas as backward regions but the NDA government undertook the challenge of transforming those areas.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsPM ModiIndia PoliticsNaxal

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