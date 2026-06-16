Handshakes all around: PM Modi meets Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron at G7 Summit

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump during the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Evian, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a>, shortly after being welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron. </p><p>In a video, the Trump and Modi were seen shaking hands with each other. They were then seen seated as neighbours while attending the session. It is not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders during the encounter.</p>.<p>The two leaders are also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since February last year in Washington. </p>.PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders on key global issues.<p>Trump and Modi are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. Indo-US relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes in May 2025.</p><p>The two sides, however have been looking at rebuilding the bilateral relationship following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month. </p><p>Rubio, during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, had invited him on behalf of President Trump to visit the White House in the "near future".</p><p>Modi is expected to participate in key discussions at the Summit, including a high-level working session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” alongside leaders of G7 nations, partner countries and representatives of major international financial institutions.</p><p>The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, including with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.</p>