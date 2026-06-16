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Handshakes all around: PM Modi meets Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron at G7 Summit

The two leaders are also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsUSFrancePM ModiDonald TrumpG7

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