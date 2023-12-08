Hanged by a kangaroo court: Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Friday equated her expulsion from the Lok Sabha with hanging by a "kangaroo court" and alleged a parliamentary panel is being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.

Minutes after her expulsion as a Lok Sabha member, Moitra said she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist and that there was no evidence of cash or gift given to her.