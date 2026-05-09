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Hantavirus requires prolonged close contact for transmission unlike Covid: Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Swaminathan also said there was a 'good chance' that the virus could become aerosolised because Hantavirus causes respiratory infection and pneumonia.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:52 IST
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