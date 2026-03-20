Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Hapag-Lloyd and Government of India sign Letter of Intent on maritime cooperation

The LOI also includes cooperation on the development of a ship recycling ecosystem in India.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 06:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsmaritimeShipping

Follow us on :

Follow Us