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Hard Rock snaps pact with India franchisee; 10 outlets, including in Bengaluru, to shut

The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa, however, will remain open and is not connected to the said operator, a statement from the parent company said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:34 IST
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