<p>Hard Rock International, the parent of the US-headquartered iconic Hard Rock Cafe chain, on Monday announced that it is formally terminating its franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India.</p><p>Accordingly, all Hard Rock Cafe outlets in the country operated by the master franchisee, including Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Pune, will shut shop. The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa, however, will remain open and is not connected to the said operator, a statement from the parent company said.</p>.Hard Rock Cafe eyes more metros, tier I cities.<p>Meanwhile, Hard Rock International did not reveal further details on this development, including any reasons behind it. </p>