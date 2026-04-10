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Hardeep Singh Puri meeets Qatar’s energy minister amid crisis

Puri arrived in Doha on April 9 for a two day official visit as Qatar is India's single-largest supplier of LNG and LPG, providing 45 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsHardeep Singh PuriOilQatar

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