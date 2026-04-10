<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri met Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi in Doha on Friday and reaffirmed strong energy cooperation, with both sides calling for stability in global energy supplies amid disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.</p><p>Puri arrived in Doha on April 9 for a two day official visit as Qatar is India's single-largest supplier of LNG and LPG, providing 45 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.</p><p>Qatar will remain a "reliable energy supplier" to India, its Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said during talks with Indian Oil Minister Puri, as both sides called for stability in global markets, a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.</p>.Oil Minister Hardeep Puri on two-day Qatar visit amid energy supply disruptions.<p>During the meeting, Puri also conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity and support on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a statement from Indian Government said.</p><p>Both the leaders also emphasised the importance of "unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce" to maintain supply chains, the statement said.</p><p>"Both Ministers also welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8, and stressed the importance of an early end to disruption in global energy supplies and restoration of normalcy," the statement said.</p><p>They discussed all aspects of the strategic relations between the two countries including high level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people relations. They hoped for early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar.</p>.Jaishankar holds talks with Qatari PM, UAE FM amid West Asia Crisis.<p>" Al-Kaabi reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation with India," the statement said.</p><p>"He recalled the two telephone conversations between PM Modi and His Highness The Amir in March 2026, following the start of the conflict, during which both leaders had emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi had conveyed gratitude to His Highness for the care and support given by Qatar to the Indian community," it added.</p><p>Puri thanked Qatar's MOS for Energy Affairs, Kaabi, for hosting him. Both ministers agreed to remain in regular touch in the coming weeks.</p><p>Discussions during Puri's visit are expected to have focused on restoring shipments, reviewing existing agreements, and exploring avenues to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.</p><p>After the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran launched a sweeping retaliation targeting Gulf countries hosting US troops. Qatar’s giant LNG export facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit, forcing the shutdown of production and a declaration of force majeure on gas exports.</p><p>Following the disruption of supply from Qatar, Indian companies have since turned to alternative LNG suppliers in the US, Australia.</p>