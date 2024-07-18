Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic part ways after 4 years

Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Thursday announced that he and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, are separating.

Pandya and Stankovic said in a joint statement posted to their official Instagram accounts they have decided to mutually part ways.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us," he wrote.