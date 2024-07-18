Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic part ways after 4 years

Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Thursday announced that he and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, are separating.
Pandya and Stankovic said in a joint statement posted to their official Instagram accounts they have decided to mutually part ways.
"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us," he wrote.
"This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," he added.
The couple asked for respect and privacy "during this difficult and sensitive time".
