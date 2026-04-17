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Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

No opposition candidate was fielded against the Janata Dal (United) leader after President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh to the Upper House.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaHarivanshDeputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

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