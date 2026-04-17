<p>New Delhi: Nominated member Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Friday for a third consecutive term on Friday. </p><p>Harivansh was elected after a motion, moved by the Leader of the House, J P Nadda and seconded by S Phangnon Konyak, to elect him as deputy chairman, was adopted with a voice vote.</p>.Harivansh Singh all set to be re-elected as RS Deputy Chairman on April 17, Oppn to boycott polls.<p>No opposition candidate was fielded against the Janata Dal (United) leader after President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh to the Upper House.</p><p>Opposition boycotting the election and staging a walkout in protest questioning questioning the timing of the election and the government’s approach to key parliamentary appointments.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harivansh for his re-election as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, saying it is a “recognition of experience" and that the strength of the Upper House grew effectively under his leadership.</p><p>“Being elected as Deputy Chairman for the third consecutive term is a testament to the deep trust this House has in you, the benefits the House has received from your experience over the past period, and your efforts to take everyone along… We have all seen the strength of the House grow even more effective under Harivansh’s leadership", PM said.</p><p>Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge described Harivansh’s election as “historic”, noting that he is the first nominated member to hold the post.</p><p>“Your election to this post has set another example, it proves that you are deserving of this position,” Kharge said, while also remarking on the swift manner in which the vacancy was filled.</p><p>However, Kharge used the occasion to highlight that the post of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha has remained vacant since 2019.</p><p>“We talk about democracy but cannot elect a Deputy Speaker, what does it mean?” Kharge asked, urging the government to fill the position and stressing that such constitutional posts should not remain unoccupied.</p><p>A former journalist from Bihar, Harivansh was first elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman in 2018. </p>