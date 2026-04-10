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Harivansh returns to Rajya Sabha as nominated member a day after retirement

A two-term lawmaker, Harivansh has been a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar since April 10, 2014.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsIndiaRajya SabhaIndia Politics

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