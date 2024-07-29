Haryana youth dies in Russia, family alleges he was forced to fight in war against Ukraine

Despite repeated grievances raised by Indians who are stuck fighting the war against Ukraine in Russia, the issue seems to have persisted. In the latest development, a 22-year-old man from Haryana is said to have died on the warfront.
The deceased has been as Ravi Moun who hails from Matour village in Kaithal district of Haryana. The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed Moun's death to his family in India while the circumstances in which he died were not disclosed.
Moun's family members have alleged that he died on the Russian frontline after "being forced to battle against Ukraine forces". The deceased's brother, Ajay Moun, said that the embassy has now sought the DNA test reports from Ravi's family, specifically of his mother. In a report, Indian Express quoted Ajay as saying, “As we have lost our mother, we will be sending the DNA test report of our father to the Indian embassy soon".
“We were in contact with him until March 12. On that day, he told us that he had been on the battlefield since March 6 and he has to go to the battlefield again. After that we lost contact with him,” the publication quoted Ajay as saying.
It was on July 21 that Ajay claims to have written an email to the embassy to enquire about Ravi. A few days later, Gloria Dung Dung, Second Secretary, Embassy of India (Moscow), confirmed Ravi’s death in reply to Ajay's communication.
The embassy is said to have written: “The Embassy had requested the concerned Russian Authorities for confirmation of his death and transportation of his mortal remains as requested by you. The Russian side had confirmed the death. However, to identify the body they need a DNA test from his close relatives, especially a DNA test from his mother.”
“As conveyed to you on phone, it is requested that a DNA test may please be done in India from a registered hospital/ government hospital from his mother and the report be shared with the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The report will be shared with concerned Russian Authorities for identification of the body as requested by them,” the embassy is said to have communicated to Ajay.
He then said that his brother who had studied till Class X went to Russia in January 2024 after an agent had allegedly "confirmed" a transportation job for Ravi in Russia. He claimed that the family had spent Rs 11.5 lakh after selling their one-acre land in Haryana to arrange the travel expenditure.
“Ravi went on January 13 this year and later five more youths from the village went to Russia. They are still there,” Ajay added.
The development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and broadly agreed to end the recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military. It was during Modi's visit to Russia is when Putin even agreed to release all Indians working for the Russian army.
Ajay also claimed that his family also saw Ravi's photos in Russian army uniform and alleged that his brother was threatened with "10 years imprisonment" if he denied fighting the war in Russia.
Ravi's family has now urged PM Modi to help them in ferrying their son's body to Haryana as they "do not have enough money".
"If he (Moun) knew he would have to fight, he would not have gone...why would he go where death could be waiting?" Reuters quoted Sonu Mator, Ravi's cousin as saying who further adding that the family needed the government's help to bring back the body.
"We do not have the money to arrange for it ourselves," Mator said.