Haryana youth dies in Russia, family alleges he was forced to fight in war against Ukraine

Despite repeated grievances raised by Indians who are stuck fighting the war against Ukraine in Russia, the issue seems to have persisted. In the latest development, a 22-year-old man from Haryana is said to have died on the warfront.

The deceased has been as Ravi Moun who hails from Matour village in Kaithal district of Haryana. The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed Moun's death to his family in India while the circumstances in which he died were not disclosed.

Moun's family members have alleged that he died on the Russian frontline after "being forced to battle against Ukraine forces". The deceased's brother, Ajay Moun, said that the embassy has now sought the DNA test reports from Ravi's family, specifically of his mother. In a report, Indian Express quoted Ajay as saying, “As we have lost our mother, we will be sending the DNA test report of our father to the Indian embassy soon".