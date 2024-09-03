19-yr-old mistaken for cow smuggler, chased, shot dead in Haryana: Report

Yet again, another incident of people being mistaken for cow smugglers and killed, has surfaced again.

A class 12 student identified as Aryan Mishra from Haryana's Faridabad was shot and killed by cow vigilantes on August 23 after they mistook him for a cow smuggler.

According to a report by NDTV, Faridabad Police said that five members of a cow vigilante group - Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh and Saurabh - have been held.

Aryan and his friends Shanky and Harshit were mistaken for cow smugglers by the five members who chased the three boys for 30 km near Haryana's Gadhpuri on the Delhi-Agra Highway.

According to NDTV, the five had received information that cow smugglers across the city were hunting and collecting cattle in Renault Duster and Toyota Fortuner cars.

The accused who were arrested by the police spotted a Duster at Patel Chowk and made an attempt to halt it.