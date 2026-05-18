3 men perform stunts on SUVs, disrupt traffic on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

<p>Three men were seen performing dangerous stunts on SUVs on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, and the clips went viral on social media.</p><p>According to eyewitnesses, the drivers were seen performing stunts continuously for several kilometers on the expressway. Their dangerous stunts, including speeding, zigzagging, opening windows, and suddenly applying brakes, forced others to slow down.</p>.Citing ‘poor’ quality, man gets Volvo, ‘broken’ alloy wheel taken around Ahmedabad on tow truck. <p>The number plates of all three SUVs were allegedly tampered with, reported <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>After the video went viral, the police are now trying to identify the vehicles based on high-definition cameras installed on the expressway and the video. <em>PTI</em> quoted a senior police officer saying that once the vehicles are identified, action will be taken against the accused.</p>