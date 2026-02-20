Menu
3-year-old girl raped, killed in Gurugram; accused neighbour arrested

Police arrested the accused, a native of Bihar who worked as a scrap collector in Gurugram, within an hour of filing an FIR at the Sector 37 police station, the officials said.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 10:27 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 10:27 IST
