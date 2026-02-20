<p>Gurugram: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Sector 37 by her neighbour, who lured the toddler away from her home at a village located nearby, officials said on Friday.</p><p>Police have arrested the accused, who confessed to the crime during interrogation, they said.</p><p>On Thursday night, police received a complaint that a minor girl was missing in Mohammadpur Jharsa village, with the family alleging that a man living in the neighbourhood lured her away.</p>.Karnataka: Police struck in stone pelting during Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot .<p>Police arrested the accused, a native of Bihar who worked as a scrap collector in Gurugram, within an hour of filing an FIR at the Sector 37 police station, the officials said.</p><p>"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that late on Thursday evening, he lured the minor girl to a secluded place in Sector 37, where he first raped the toddler and then strangled her to death to wipe out evidence. Further questioning is underway," a spokesperson for Gurugram police said.</p>