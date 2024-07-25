5-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Gurugram apartment complex: Report

A five-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at a Gurugram residency building in Sector-37 D on Wednesday, The Hindustan Times said.

The publication, citing police officials reported that the incident took place around 6 pm and that the child lived with his parents and grandparents.

The child had reached the pool with his grandmother, but she returned to the apartment after some time to get some items, as per HT. The child was left alone in the pool for this duration but at least two lifeguards were present nearby.

The family also alleged that though the boy was initially in the pool meant for children -- with lesser depth -- he had moved to the one meant for adults, which is deeper, and had drowned there, the publication reported.

The minor was reportedly spotted by one of the lifeguards who then jumped into the pool to get him out.