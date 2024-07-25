5-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Gurugram apartment complex: Report

A five-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at a Gurugram residency building in Sector-37 D on Wednesday, The Hindustan Times said.
The publication, citing police officials reported that the incident took place around 6 pm and that the child lived with his parents and grandparents.
The child had reached the pool with his grandmother, but she returned to the apartment after some time to get some items, as per HT. The child was left alone in the pool for this duration but at least two lifeguards were present nearby.
The family also alleged that though the boy was initially in the pool meant for children -- with lesser depth -- he had moved to the one meant for adults, which is deeper, and had drowned there, the publication reported.
The minor was reportedly spotted by one of the lifeguards who then jumped into the pool to get him out.
The police further told the publication that he was unresponsive and there was no attempt to resuscitate him at the poolside. When taken to a nearby private hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival and the cops added that CCTV footage of the incident is being checked.
The police were alerted about the drowning later, at which time they arrived to investigate the matter.
The residents, meanwhile, protested on Wednesday night against the private firm in charge of the security of the society and the swimming pools, HT reported.
Reportedly all employees and guards fled out of fear once the protests began.
The deceased child's grandfather, in his complaint, said that the child was moved to a pool where the water is at least four feet deep.
"Had the lifeguards and club management been responsible, alert and had acted promptly, my grandson would not have drowned. Please take stern action against the culprits," he said, as per HT.
An FIR has been lodged against the lifeguards and management authorities under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on the grandfather's complaint.
The police assured that those responsible for the death would be arrested soon, while adding that they were also probing if the realtor had permission to construct pools within the living society in the first place, the publication said.
Published 25 July 2024, 11:02 IST