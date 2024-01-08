500 girls accuse Haryana prof of sexual harassment, write to CM Khattar

Around 500 students of the Chaudhary Devi Lal University, in Sirsa have written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the governor, and the women's commission, reporting the sexual exploitation they face at the hands of one of their professors.
The letter, written on Thursday did rounds on social media, following which, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up to probe the allegations. This is the fourth such letter written by the students against the professor who has reportedly been calling them to his chamber and sexually exploiting them.
He has been given a clean chit twice by the university's internal complaints committee.
ASP Deepti Garg told The Times of India that the FIR will be registered after a preliminary investigation. "Let us investigate the allegations made in the letter first. We will take action based on our findings", she added.
The accused professor, denying the allegations, told TOI, "I am being targeted because I have been active in some work at the university. I am ready to face any probe against me. This is nothing but political vendetta."
The publication, citing university sources, said all four letters accusing the teacher of sexual misconduct were posted from the same Khairpur post-office on Hisar Road.
The first letter was sent to the university's VC in June last year, and an internal investigation was conducted following which the professor was given a clean chit.
The second and third letters were sent to the governor in November and December respectively last year. The governor's office asked the university to conduct another probe but the professor got a clean chit again.
In last week's letter, students have accused the professor of touching them inappropriately. The letter stated, "He calls us individually to his office bathroom and touches us inappropriately.... When we protested against this, he threatened us with dire consequences", as per TOI.
The letter further goes on to accuse the professor of deleting the CCTV footage of his chamber. "We have no faith in the university. Please help us get justice, Please get this professor removed and appoint someone else", the students wrote as per the publication.
The students wrote anonymously stating that mentioning their names would "malign" their image if no action was taken against the professor. They further wrote that the professor has "political influence" and has threatened to get the students expelled.
Many of the professor's colleagues skipped the session when asked to record their statements.
University registrar, Rajesh Bansal confirmed to TOI about receiving letters against the professor in the past. He said, "Our internal probe found the allegations baseless. But since the letter now mentions 500 girls police and the university are taking a relook at the matter."