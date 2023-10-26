9 years in power: Haryana CM Khattar makes several announcements

He said that earlier, mayors received a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,500, which has now been increased to Rs 30,000. Similarly, the senior deputy mayor's honorarium has been increased from Rs 16,500 to Rs 25,000, while the deputy mayor's honorarium has been increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 20,000, and the honorarium of councillors has been increased from Rs 10,500 to Rs 15,000.