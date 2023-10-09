AAP demands Haryana govt take proactive measures to control farm fires

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded that the Haryana government should take proactive measures to control farm fires that have shown a rising trend in the state this year as compared ro previous years.

Addressing a press conference, Haryana AAP senior vice president Anurag Dhanda alleged inaction on the part of the Haryana government in controlling the situation.

'There are satellite images that indicate there is a rising trend in farm fires this time. Why is this happening despite the government claiming to have taken several steps in controlling them? The Haryana government needs to take steps to ensure that people do not face the ill-effects of pollution,' he added.