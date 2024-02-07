AAP slams Khattar govt over unemployment, holds protest against in Haryana

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a protest in Haryana's Karnal district, accusing the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government of failing to provide jobs to young people in the state.

The protesters had planned to 'gherao' Chief Minister Khattar’s residence in Karnal but were stopped by police, who deployed personnel in large numbers and erected barricades.

AAP workers tried to force their way through the barricades but failed, following which some squatted on the road. Later, police detained the senior leaders of the party’s Haryana unit and some other protesters as well.

Earlier, addressing a gathering, Sushil Gupta, president of AAP's state unit, slammed the BJP-JJP coalition for not ensuring employment to the state’s youths.