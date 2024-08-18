AAP to announce Haryana Assembly poll candidates soon, seek people's feedback for CM face

Chandigarh: The Aam Admi Party's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta Sunday said his party would soon declare its candidates for the October 1 Assembly polls with screening and survey for the purpose underway.

He said the AAP will put up a strong fight in all 90 Assembly segments and asserted that the countdown to the end of the BJP government in the state has begun.

"We will build a new Haryana sans goonda raj, unemployment and criminal incidents," Gupta said at a press conference here.