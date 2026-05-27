Advisory to traffic personnel in Gurugram; don't stop vehicles with women, children

<p>Gurugram: Gurugram Police Commissioner issued a traffic advisory that vehicles carrying women, children or elderly people will not be stopped for routine checking.</p>.<p>The decision, effective from May 23, was taken to ensure common citizens and families will no longer be harassed in the name of checking, an official said.</p>.Gurugram administration tweaks office timings in response to poor air quality.<p>The main focus of traffic and checkpoint police will now be on suspicious vehicles, hooligans, and crime prevention. Intelligence-based checking will be conducted to apprehend notorious criminals, the advisory read.</p>.<p>As per instructions by the new Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, traffic police personnel deployed at checkpoints would not stop vehicles -- four-wheelers and two-wheelers -- carrying a woman, child or senior citizen for routine checking, he added.</p>.<p>"During road checks, if a child, woman, or elderly person is seen sitting in a vehicle, the police will respectfully allow them to proceed without stopping them. The police administration has made it clear that the general public will not be harassed simply for checking documents or routine checks," the advisory read.</p>.Noticeable reduction in vehicular movement on Delhi roads after GRAP-4 imposed: Govt.<p>The advisory, however, appealed to the people to abide by traffic rules, wear seat belts, helmets, and follow speed limits.</p>.<p>"Maintain discipline while driving so as not to inconvenience emergency vehicles (such as ambulances) or pedestrians. If you notice any suspicious activity or unattended objects on the road, immediately report it to the Gurugram Police," it said.</p>