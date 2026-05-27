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Advisory to traffic personnel in Gurugram; don't stop vehicles with women, children

The main focus of traffic and checkpoint police will now be on suspicious vehicles, hooligans, and crime prevention.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 18:02 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 18:02 IST
India NewsgurugramwomenHaryanachildrentrafficVehicleadvisory

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