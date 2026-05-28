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Homeindiaharyana

After over 4 decades, Haryana BJP gets its second woman chief in Archana Gupta

Gupta, a doctor by profession, is presently the state general secretary of the party.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsBJPHaryanaIndia Politics

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