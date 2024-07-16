Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Haryana on Tuesday, 2nd time in fortnight

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana's Mahendragarh on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of the backward classes.

This will be Shah's second visit in the past over a fortnight to Haryana, which goes to polls later this year.

"Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will address the Backward Classes Samman Sammelan," Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli posted on X on Monday.