Amit Shah visits poll-bound Haryana for 2nd time in fortnight to woo OBC voters

“Congress has always been against the backward classes. In 1957, Kaka Kalelkar Commission was formed for OBC reservation, but Congress did not implement it for years. In 1980, Indira Gandhi shelved the Mandal Commission. When it was introduced in 1990, Rajiv Gandhi opposed OBC reservation by giving a speech for 2 hours and 43 minutes,” Shah said.

He added that only the BJP cared for OBCs and said that 27 of 71 cabinet ministers are from backward classes.

“In Karnataka, the Congress snatched reservation for backward classes and gave it to Muslims. The same will happen here if they come to power here,” Shah said.

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. The BJP is looking at a challenge after being in power for two terms, after the Congress won 5 of the state’s 10 Lok sabha seats; in 2019, the BJP had swept all the seats.