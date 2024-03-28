Ashoka University students raise anti-Brahmin, Baniyawaad slogans; authorities deplore 'expressions of hatred'

Ashoka University on Thursday released a statement "deploring expressions of hatred" following a video of its students raising anti-Brahmin and Baniyawaad slogans did rounds on social media.
In the video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the students of Haryana's Sonipat-based university are seen shouting slogans -- primarily directed at Brahmins and Baniyas-- triggering an outpour of condemnation on the social media platform. The students are also heard saying "We need caste census". The video was also shared by former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai on his X handle.
This is very very shocking if true why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv ? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true? @dpradhanbjp Govt should look into why such hatred prevails? How can universities keep quiet? https://t.co/7hEGtcNfvv— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) March 27, 2024
The university released a statement after the incident asserting that it "attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate" but, adding it "also attaches great importance to mutual respect". It then goes on to "deplore expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group".
"Ashoka University's Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka," the statement further read.
Ashoka University attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect. The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group.— Ashoka University (@AshokaUniv) March 27, 2024
Ashoka University's Guidelines on Protecting…
Ashoka university further said that these actions that make the atmosphere "intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to University disciplinary procedure".
"The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed," it added.
A tweet by Mohandas Pai reads, "This is very very shocking if true why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true? @dpradhanbjp Govt should look into why such hatred prevails? How can universities keep quiet?"
Another comment on the video read, "Ok.. these "students" do everything except study in college and then claim that they are not getting jobs."
According to The Indian Express report, a section of students at the university had been protesting for a week, demanding a caste census on campus and an anti-discrimination cell.
Responding to these protests, the varsity reportedly decided to set up an Equal Opportunity cell to improve policies on inclusion and diversity, the report further said.
In a statement on Tuesday, the university was quoted as saying by IE: “Ashoka University prioritises inclusion and diversity and follows all relevant norms prescribed for private universities. The University engaged with its students over the last few weeks, including (at) a Town Hall meeting with the Vice-Chancellor last week, and shared its position which is consistent with the Government of India, Government of Haryana, and UGC norms.”
“We are actively working on creating an Equal Opportunity cell, whose role will include making recommendations to the University to improve prevailing practices and policies on inclusion, diversity and sensitisation. It will have faculty, staff, and elected student representatives as members and will be operational soon…,” it added.
(Disclaimer: The authenticity of the video could not be verified by DH independently.)