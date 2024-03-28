Ashoka University students raise anti-Brahmin, Baniyawaad slogans; authorities deplore 'expressions of hatred'

"The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed," it added.

A tweet by Mohandas Pai reads, "This is very very shocking if true why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true? @dpradhanbjp Govt should look into why such hatred prevails? How can universities keep quiet?"

Another comment on the video read, "Ok.. these "students" do everything except study in college and then claim that they are not getting jobs."

According to The Indian Express report, a section of students at the university had been protesting for a week, demanding a caste census on campus and an anti-discrimination cell.

Responding to these protests, the varsity reportedly decided to set up an Equal Opportunity cell to improve policies on inclusion and diversity, the report further said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the university was quoted as saying by IE: “Ashoka University prioritises inclusion and diversity and follows all relevant norms prescribed for private universities. The University engaged with its students over the last few weeks, including (at) a Town Hall meeting with the Vice-Chancellor last week, and shared its position which is consistent with the Government of India, Government of Haryana, and UGC norms.”

“We are actively working on creating an Equal Opportunity cell, whose role will include making recommendations to the University to improve prevailing practices and policies on inclusion, diversity and sensitisation. It will have faculty, staff, and elected student representatives as members and will be operational soon…,” it added.

(Disclaimer: The authenticity of the video could not be verified by DH independently.)