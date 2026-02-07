<p>Faridabad: An on-duty police inspector was killed and 11 people were wounded at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday when a giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, just an hour after a gate fell down, injuring two persons including a child, officials said.</p>.<p>According to the police, around 6 pm, approximately 15 people were riding the swing when it titled and came crashing onto the ground.</p>.Man kills daughter for failing to write numbers till 50 in Faridabad.<p>An senior official said the deceased officer was identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who was on fair duty and was posted in the police lines, Palwal.</p>.<p>Prasad was set to retire in March.</p>.<p>He tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, the official said.</p>.<p>An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride.</p>.<p>Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the scene immediately after receiving information.</p>.<p>Arrangements were immediately made for the treatment of the injured persons, Sinha said.</p>.<p>Rescue operations were immediately launched to help the injured. During the rescue operation, a stall operator, Raghav, was also struck by a swing grill, injuring his shoulder.</p>.<p>Just an hour before the swing accident, Gate Number 2 of the fairgrounds suddenly collapsed, injuring Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28, and a child. The injured were taken to BK Hospital for treatment, the police said.</p>.Supreme Court terms grant of minority certificate to upper caste Hindu in Haryana as new type of fraud.<p>Earlier, around 5 pm, gate number 2 of the fairgrounds suddenly collapsed, injuring two people, including a child.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that 9 injured were rushed to nearby private hospital while 4 were rushed to BK Hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>"The injured are being treated in hospital. The incidents are being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits. An FIR also will be registered," Sinha said. </p>