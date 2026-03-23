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Badshah ‘Tateeree’ row: Over 850 videos of controversial song removed from YouTube, Instagram

Haryana Police said it has intensified its crackdown against the "objectionable song", taking firm action across digital platforms.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsEntertainmentHaryanaHaryana Policebadshah

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